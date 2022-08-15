Bryce Dallas Howard is very thankful to her co-star for fighting to get her paid.

In an interview with Insider, the actress revealed that she was paid less for the “Jurassic World” movies compared to Chris Pratt than what has been reported.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Bryce Dallas Howard In Heartfelt Post

Despite being co-leads in the films, Variety reported in 2018 that Howard was paid $8 million for “Fallen Kingdom”, while her co-star made $10 million.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard told Insider. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Despite the pay disparity, Howard expressed nothing but thanks to Pratt for sticking with her through all of it.

READ MORE: Bryce Dallas Howard Confesses She Has Never Seen Her Father Ron’s Iconic TV Series ‘Happy Days’

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it,” she explained, “and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’”

She added. “I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”