Snoop Dogg is venturing into the breakfast business.
As well as releasing his own wine and cannabis brands, Snoop is now launching a new cereal, aptly named Snoop Loopz.
Hip-hop entrepreneur Master P revealed the exciting news on Instagram, posting a picture of the box alongside the caption: “Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop Loopz.
“@snoopdogg we’re taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com. The more we make the more we give. #GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!”
Master P posted about the product to the tune of Snoop’s “Still a G Thang”.
Broadus Foods is a company founded by Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and headed by Master P (real name Percy Robert Miller Sr.).
The company already sells an array of breakfast products including cereal, oatmeal and syrup.