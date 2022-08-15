Blake Lively is getting an early start on her birthday celebrations, and she’s doing it at the happiest place on Earth.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Lively — who will turn 35 on Aug. 25 — took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she and her sister, Robyn Lively, enjoy a day at Disneyland in California.

The sisters look to have had a fun-filled time as they took in the sights and sounds of the iconic theme park.

Among the many stops they made, according to the photos, were Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction and the adjacent Disney California Adventure Park.

The pair also posed for pics with several Disney characters, including Mary Poppins and dancing chimney sweep Bert, “Toy Story” cowgirl Jessie, Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin” and Princess Tiana from Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”.

“Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early,” Lively wrote in the caption. “I’ll wait…”