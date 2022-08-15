Mads Mikkelsen reflected on his career at the Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia And Herzegovina over the weekend, discussing his lengthy career and which three actors he dreams of working with next. The Danish film and TV star was this year’s recipient of the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his outstanding contribution to the art of film.

During a conversation in front of fans, Mikkelsen, 56, was asked to name his top three actors — a question that truly stumped the “Hannibal” star.

“I will only have three friends if I answer that question, and I will get a thousand enemies, right?” he joked. “There are so many fantastic actors that I’ve worked with a lot back home, and there are many more out there.”

Changing the topic slightly to include the three actors he would like to work with next, Mikkelsen said, “One guy I’ve always wanted to work with is a French actor called Vincent Cassel. I think he’s amazing. I grew up with Robert De Niro, and if I could have Meryl Streep on the team, well, that would be great.”

READ MORE: Mads Mikkelsen Admits He’s No Fan Of Method Acting: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

A staple in Danish films, Mikkelsen’s English-language breakout role came as the villain Le Chiffre in 2006’s James Bond movie “Casino Royale”. That role led the actor to more dark roles like that of cannibal Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal” and as the bad guy in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange”.

“The scale of those films is insane and it’s very interesting to work within that world. I would say that one single set-piece of a Marvel film has the same budget as an entire Danish film, so the sky’s the limit, right? I grew up watching those films, and, of course, it’s fantastic to be part of it,” he said.

“Now, only doing [blockbusters] might not be enough for me, so, luckily, I can luckily go back and forth. Having said that, acting in front of a green screen, fighting a giant scorpion that is not there, is real acting, you know?” Mikkelsen adds. “Sitting in a kitchen, having a dialogue with someone is more re-acting. You actually use your imagination when you work with a green screen—there’s a lot of acting in that.”

Mikkelsen continues to jump between Danish films like the Oscar-winning “Another Round” and major blockbusters including “Rogue One” and the upcoming “Indiana Jones” installment. But it’s his most-recent turn in the big-budget “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” that he found “intimidating” after being asked to replace Johnny Depp as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

READ MORE: Mads Mikkelsen Explains Why ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Doesn’t Address Grindelwald’s Change In Appearance After Johnny Depp’s Exit

“It was very intimidating,” Mikkelsen noted, speculating that Depp could theoretically return to the role. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed—he won the suit, the court [case]—so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job.”

He continues: “Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide. So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”