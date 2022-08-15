Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying sweet family bliss at home with her daughter and pets.

The star, who shares Malti with husband Nick Jonas, shared the moment with fans in her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, posted an over-the-shoulder shot of her 7-month-old daughter Malti Marie absorbed in a picture book. She captioned the post: “Sundays are for reading!”

Malti Marie – Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Chopra Jonas added another adorable family moment to her Stories with Malti laying on her back playing with a mobile while the family’s three dogs lay around. “All my babies. Perfect Sunday,” she wrote on the picture.

Malti Marie – Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The final photo showed Malti in a cute custom onesie with the family dogs’ faces printed on it. It had the words “PROTECTED BY: GINO, DIANA, AND PANDA” written around it. Chopra Jonas thanked a friend gifted the adorable outfit to the family.

Malti Marie – Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The Jonas family welcomed their first daughter together via surrogate in January. She spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before she was finally able to join her family at home.