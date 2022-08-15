Lizzo questions whether she’s ready for love in her brand new music video.

The singer dropped the official vid for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” on Monday, showing her fleeing a wedding… to herself.

The ceremony picks up where her “Truth Hurts” music video left off, showing the hitmaker winking at fans while standing at the end of the aisle.

Lizzo speeds away from her wedding still in her white dress in the newly-released clip, only to have an intimate moment with model Tyson Beckford in a surprise cameo after her “Feyoncé” calls again in the car.

However, it looks like she dreamt the whole thing up as her friends snap her making out with a tree.

Lizzo and her pals then have a huge dance party, with the musician showing off her moves in a glittering ensemble.

