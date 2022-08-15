The Cambridge family’s new home in Adelaide Cottage will not have a room for their live-in nanny.

Maria Borrallo has taken care of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, since George was just eight-months-old, however, it is now expected that the trusted royal nanny will live at a separate property.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children are getting ready to relocate from London’s Kensington Palace to their new four-bedroom home in Windsor so that they can be closer to the children’s new school in Berkshire, according to People.

“The move is mostly down to schooling,” a source told the outlet.

Other staff such as housekeepers will also live at separate properties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seeking to provide their family more freedom by moving to Berkshire, the county in which the Queen resides at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace will still remain the family’s London residence and home to their private and press offices.

“The reality is [the Cambridges] are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a source told The Times. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

An added bonus of moving to Berkshire is that the royals will have Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, nearby in the town of Bucklebury.