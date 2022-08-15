The final episode of “Better Call Saul” airs on Monday, Aug. 15, and star Bob Odenkirk says he and the cast will be among the many fans who’ll be watching the series finale of the acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel.

In fact, Odenkirk told People at the recent Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, the show’s core cast will be watching together.

“We’re going to get together as a cast at somebody’s house and watch the episode,” revealed Odenkirk. “And then we’re going to cry.”

As Odenkirk explained, he and his co-stars have become close while working together over the past five seasons.

“Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando: This core group of actors are the best friends,” Odenkirk said. “We’re going to miss each other awfully.”

Odenkirk also opened up about the “unbelievable joy” of working with Carol Burnett, who guest starred on the show in its final season.

“She’s got chops in every direction, obviously,” he said of the television legend. “And she’s gotten to show them yet again on ‘Better Call Saul’ with her drama. And she’s so heartbreaking. She’s beautiful and heartbreaking and true and deep and fun and fun to be around. It was one of the heights of my career to be with her.”

As for trying to top “Better Call Saul”, Odenkirk says he’s not even going to try.

“In show business, you can’t guarantee that the next thing you do will be bigger than what you just did. Every project is an unsure endeavour so I’m more into doing something interesting that feels right,” he said, noting that whatever he does next “may or may not be” bigger than “Better Call Saul,” although “it probably won’t be.”

“You try to stay with something interesting and challenging and you don’t worry about whether it will be greater,” Odenkirk added.