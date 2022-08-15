Click to share this via email

Van Hunt is celebrating his “wonderful, loving, funny” girlfriend Halle Berry on her 56th birthday.

The singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to the “Moonfall” star on Sunday, Aug. 14.

“It’s ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops,” wrote Hunt, while sharing a montage of videos and photos featuring the Academy Award winner.

Calling Berry a “wonderful, loving, funny” and “life-giving” force, he added, “I love you with everything i got.”

Beneath the post, the actress replied, “thank you my sweetheart. i love you more than words can express- you are my person, that’s a FACT!”

“You are real silly for that freddie prince mustache pic tho,” she joked.

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2020, making their red-carpet debut together at the 2021 Oscars.