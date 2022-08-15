Click to share this via email

Princess Anne is celebrating her 72nd birthday today, and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phillip has been receiving well wishes from other members of the Royal Family via social media.

The Princess Royal received a special tribute from her mother, courtesy of the Royal Family’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts, which posted a photo of Anne taken earlier this year at the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party, held at Buckingham Palace.

“Wishing the Princess Royal a happy birthday today!” reads the caption.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!🎂 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 15, 2022

The post was also shared via Instagram Story by her brother Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.

Princess Anne also received a birthday greeting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who sent well wishes via Twitter.

Two years ago, Anne spoke with Vanity Fair in an extensive interview, where she ruminated on her upcoming 70th birthday, and the plans that were in the works at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“Well, it would be nice if it were just another year passed,” she said at the time, “but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”