WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Doja Cat hasn’t got time for her critics.

On Sunday night, the artist hit back at haters who have criticized her new shaved-head style with a very blunt tweet. Doja debuted the shaved hairstyle earlier this month, along with shaving her eyebrows off live on Instagram.

Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022

She received many nasty comments in response, but on Twitter she called those people out, noting her success in music.

“You all want me to look f**kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c**ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement.” she wrote. “Go f**k yourselves.”

I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go fuck yourselves. — smell it (@DojaCat) August 14, 2022

In an Instagram Live video showing off the new look, Doja explained her decision to go so short.

“You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out,” she said. “I would straighten it …There was a moment where it was natural, and I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it and it’s just a f**king nightmare, dude. I’m over it.”

She continued, “What is [the] use of having hair if you’re not going to f**king wearing it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off. There’s no point. I’ve never felt so f**king happy, like … it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

Doja also pointed out that “my wigs are going to lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig,” and joked, “I’m glad my head is a good shape. I was scared it was going to give peanut head … I was like, ‘What the f**k does my head look like without hair?'”