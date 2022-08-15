Get ready for another trip down the yellow brick road.

On Monday, Variety reported that “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is set to write and direct a reimagining of the classic “The Wizard of Oz” for Warner Bros.

Details about the new take on the L. Frank Baum book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz are still under wraps.

The project will follow Barris’s feature directorial debut, “You People”, which he wrote with Jonah Hill and will premiere on Netflix. That film, about a new couple reckoning with the clashing cultures of their families, will star Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nia Long.

Barris is also writing a remake of the 1992 hit comedy “White Men Can’t Jump”. He had previously written the screenplay for “Girls Trip” and the 2019 “Shaft” film.

Another remake of “Wizard of Oz” is also in the works from New Line, which is also a part of Warner Bros, and is being helmed by “Watchmen” series director Nicole Kassell.