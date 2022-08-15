Click to share this via email

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are hitting the dance floor, and they’re joined by their children to trip the light fantastic.

In a video that Zeta-Jones posted on Instagram, she and her husband dance with their two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 19.

While the “Wall Street” star dances with Carys, Zeta-Jones shows off her own moves with Dylan.

The family fun is accompanied by music from a tinkling piano, as Zeta-Jones smiles widely while giving her son a spin and her husband gives his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek.

“Our family vibe,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a laugh-until-you-cry emoji.