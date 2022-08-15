Blake Shelton is going retro for his latest release.

The country star, 46, announced on Monday that he’s releasing a new, ’90s-inspired single, along with a music video for the track on Friday, August 19. Titled “No Body”, the tune channels Shelton’s feelings as a teenager in the 1990s.

“I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music,” the singer said in a release. “But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

“No Body” — a song about a guy who doesn’t want to be with “No Body” but the person he’s with — wasn’t immediately embraced by Shelton, who says, “The hook confused me the first time I heard it – I’m hoping it’s the same way for everyone else so they have to listen to it a bunch of times to figure it out!” the “Voice” host recalled with a laugh.

Blake Shelton / Warner Music

To match the song’s retro sound, Shelton’s music video was shot at a country bar in Los Angeles that channels ’90s country saloons where line dancing was a regular occurrence. Shelton himself fully committed to the ’90s aesthetic by sporting his once-signature and now-infamous mullet.

“No Body” was penned by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear.

ET’s Cassie DiLaura spoke with Shelton for an exclusive interview on the set of the “No Body” music video, which will air Friday to celebrate the song’s release.