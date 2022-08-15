It’s no secret that Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette are big fans of each other’s music, with Rodrigo having the chance to pay tribute to the “You Oughta Know” singer at the upcoming Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) Gala.

In an announcement, the CSHF unveiled its final round of presenters and performers for the upcoming gala, scheduled to be held on Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

According to the announcement, Rodrigo will induct Morissette into the Hall of Fame. As part of the tribute, Alessia Cara will perform. Morissette will join this year’s others inductees: Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie (Murray McLauchlan celebrated his induction during the 2022 Mariposa Folk Festival last month).

This will mark the first time that Rodrigo and Morissette will reunite since they appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone last fall and surprised fans with an unscheduled duet of “You Oughta Know” in Los Angeles earlier this year.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13,” said Rodrigo. “I was in the car with my parents when ‘Jagged Little Pill’ came on. I heard ‘Perfect’, I was like, ‘Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

Previously announced performers at this year’s gala include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder, Deborah Cox, Chicago’s Neil Donell, Pierre Lapointe, Maurice Moore, Bobby Bazini, Clerel, Bruno Pelletier and Marie-Mai.

A complete list of presenters and performers can be found at the CSHF website.