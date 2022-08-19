Click to share this via email

Brendan Urie of Panic! At The Disco, Demi Lovato, and Johnny Orlando

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – August 19, 2022

Demi Lovato – “29” plus Holy FVCK (ALBUM)

Panic! At The Disco – “Don’t Let The Light Go Out” plus Viva Las Vengeance (ALBUM)

Johnny Orlando – “fun out of it ft. BENEE” plus all the things that could go wrong (ALBUM)

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Anitta – “Lobby ft. Missy Elliott”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Blake Shelton – “No Body”, Maisie Peters – “Good Enough”, Lukas Graham & Khalid – “Wish You Were Here”, Summy – “Wish I Never Met You”, LØLØ – “u turn me on (but give me depression), Emei – “Trust Issues”, New Hope Club – “Call Me A Quitter” + “Whatever”, Pia Toscano – “Walk Through Fire”, payton – “insomnia”, and Riotron and Big Freedia – “Drop A Bomb”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Fletcher – GIRL OF MY DREAMS (Album)

Fletcher’s debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Willow – Coping Mechanism (ALBUM)

Willow has announced her new album Copying Mechanism will come out on September 23, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.