TV personality Justin Sylvester is clearing the air and setting the record straight about a viral moment that occurred between him and Jenna Bush Hager while he guest-hosted the “Today” show.

The much-discussed moment took place last week during a cooking segment with chef Andy Baraghani. A clip from “Today” appears to show Sylvester, 35, pushing Bush Hager away from him seconds after she touched his shoulder and put her arm around him. Many viewers took to social media decrying Bush Hager for being too “handsy” and violating Sylvester’s personal space.

Sylvester, however, says critics have completely misread the interaction between him and the morning show anchor. According to the “Daily Pop” host, he was shoo-ing the daughter of former president Bush away because he was trying to flirt with Baraghani and felt she was salting his game.

“People thought that she was invading my space, but that’s actually not the truth,” Sylvester said in a video he posted on his Instagram Story on Friday, August 12, which was recorded and reposted by the Shade Room.

“We were both flirting, well I was flirting with the chef because he was cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef and people took it the wrong way,” he explained.

“People just jump to conclusions,” he added before praising Bush Hager as “one of the nicest, most welcoming people I’ve ever met.”

“Every time I’m on the show it’s because she and Hoda [Kotb] request it,” Sylvester continued, saying that Bush Hager is a “big champion” of him.