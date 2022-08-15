Al Roker relied on the kindness of strangers when he recently found himself in need of a little automotive assistance.

The “Today” weather guy revealed on Twitter that he and wife Deborah Roberts — senior national affairs correspondent with ABC News — went out to dinner but faced a problem when they returned to their car: Roker left the lights on, causing the battery to die.

Luckily, the couple were approached by another couple, who got Roker and Roberts back on the road by giving their battery a boost.

“Jump started our weekend!” quipped Roker in the caption.

Roberts shared the same photo on her Instagram, adding her own caption.

“Friday finish. The kindness of strangers,” she wrote.

“After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables. And Phil and his sweet family came to the rescue! No 5 mile walk for us tonight! Yay Phil. Thanks for the #kindness @alroker,” she added.