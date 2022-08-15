Bravo’s “Real Housewives” will be expanding in another continent.

The franchise has already travelled beyond the borders of the U.S., most recently with “The Real Housewives of Dubai”, but Variety reports that versions are in the works for Pretoria, South Africa, and Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Variety, the announcement comes hot on the heels of the Real Housewives of Africa Summit in Cape Town, where American producers met with African production partners throughout the continent to exchange information on how to best launch successful “Housewives” shows in Africa.

“We are so proud to build on the continued success of the “Real Housewives’ franchises across Africa. The way each version faithfully embodies the spirit of the city, people and rich cultures it showcases connects with audiences across the region and the diaspora. It was such a magical moment to bring our production partners together with Multichoice for our summit in Cape Town to connect, collaborate and map out more versions we can add to the family,” said Ana Langenberg, senior VP, format sales and productions, NBCUniversal Formats.

As Variety points out, there are already several “Real Housewives” shows in Africa, including versions set in Lagos, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, with “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” consistently ranking in the top five reality premieres on South Africa’s Mnet Channels.

“As a platform that provides content on both linear and OTT, the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise is proving to be very popular with our diverse audiences,” added Nomsa Philiso, executive head of content, Mnet Channels. “This has allowed us to continuously expand and increase to different territories as we operate across Africa. This may be a global franchise, but our spin is authentically African, as a broadcaster keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise meets our audience’s needs.”