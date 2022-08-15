City of Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, center left, and Machine Gun Kelly are seen during the announcement of MGK Day at 27 Club Coffee, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Cleveland.

August 13 is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day in the rock star’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

MGK (a.k.a. Colson Baker), 32, was in Cleveland over the weekend to perform the last show on the North American leg of his “Mainstream Sellout” tour and was honoured by Mayor Justin Bibb with his own annual holiday.

“Four years ago I met MGK, and I didn’t know someone loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did, but he does,” Bibb said Saturday at a press event. “And so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day.”

The rocker posted video of the moment on Instagram, captioning his post, “it’s officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! These are happy tears.” He added, “thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland.”

Bibb also celebrated the moment on Instagram, posting a photo with MGK. “Today is officially @machinegunkelly Day,” he wrote alongside the pic. “We’re Cleveland till we die⚡️”

MGK Day festivities continued that day with a free tailgate event at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prior to a concert featuring local performers.

Feeling nostalgic, the Cleveland native posted a series of throwback photos and snaps of him outside FirstEnergyStadium where he was getting ready to perform. “[F]rom getting arrested at south park mall in 2011 for telling fans to show up, to selling out the STADIUM tomorrow in my hometown,” he captioned the photos. Describing the moment as “legendary,” he added, “This will be the concert of all concerts.”

Following the concert, which included opening sets from Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, 44phantom and WILLOW, MGK posted a video of himself rapping about his hometown while on a zip line inside the stadium.