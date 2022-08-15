Fans of the “Saw” franchise have reason to celebrate.

On Monday Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures announced that the 10th “Saw” movie will be released on October 27, 2023, with the director of “Saw VI”, Kevin Greutert, returning to helm the project, according to Variety.

Greutert earned high praise from “Saw” fans for his work on the seventh instalment of the long-running series of horror movies. Greutert also directed 2010’s “Saw: The Final Chapter” and edited the first five “Saw” movies and 2017’s “Jigsaw”.

Outside of “Saw,” Greutert has also directed the 2014 film “Jessabelle” with Sara Snook and “Visions” with Isla Fisher in 2015.

Predictably, the plot of “Saw 10” is being kept under wraps. However, the studio says the latest entry in the franchise will capture fans’ “hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that ‘Saw’ aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of ‘Saw VI’, which is still one of the fans’ favourites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

The first “Saw” was released in 2004 and, over the course of its nine instalments, has been hugely profitable. The Donnie Wahlberg-starring “Saw II” was the franchise’s most successful, bringing in over $147 million in gross receipts worldwide.