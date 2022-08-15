Ezra Miller, star of Warner Bros. and D.C. Comics’ “The Flash,” has entered treatment for what they say are “complex mental health issues.”

Miller, 29, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, released a statement via their representative to Variety late on Monday, August 15.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said, alluding to allegations of harassment, burglary, assault and abuse they’ve faced recently.

READ MORE: ‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they continued. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

News of Miller starting treatment comes just days after the actor was charged by Vermont State Police with felony burglary. The police say they found probable cause that Miller stole several bottles of alcohol from a residence while the homeowners were away.

Mugshot of Ezra Miller following their March 2022 arrest in Hawaii. — Hawaii Police Department/AP

The “Fantastic Beast” actor has also been embroiled in a series of other alarming scandals. In June, a report emerged that they are housing a young mother and her three children at their Vermont farm where guns and marijiuana are allegedly easily accessible. Also this year, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct on one occasion and harassment on the other. The star pled no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. They did not face any repercussions for the harassment charge as it was dismissed. And back in 2020, a video emerged that appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.

READ MORE: Elliot Page Should Replace Ezra Miller As ‘The Flash’ Amid Controversy, DC Fans Say

Miller’s increasingly concerning behavior led many to speculate on the fate of their upcoming “Flash” movie, which is set to open on June 23, 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery has been left with a P.R. nightmare as fans have called for the movie to be shelved or for another actor to come in and replace Miller. A source close to the studio told Variety that “Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.”