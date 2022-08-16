Bob Odenkirk can hardly put his farewell to Saul Goodman into words.

On Monday night, following the series finale of the “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul”, the actor shared a video message with the fans on Twitter.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and ‘Better Call Saul’ and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely,” he said. “It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

He continued, thanking co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, saying, “I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons.”

Odenkirk also thanked fans for going along for the ride with the risky spinoff project.

“Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favourite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it,” he said.

In 2009, Odenkirk joined the cast of “Breaking Bad” as the corrupt lawyer known as Saul Goodman. “Better Call Saul”, which traces how he turned from defence attorney to criminal lawyer, premiered in 2015.

During filming on the sixth and final season of the series in July 2021, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack, delaying parts of production for several months.