The “Teen Mom” reality franchise is back with the new trailer for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and the forthcoming MTV series will feature some of the show’s most iconic alums.

“You were there when they first became moms, now be there as they turn their next page — together,” the trailer teases. From pregnancy to parenthood, the next installment will include cast members from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2″ in this “super-sized new series.”

The 15-episode spin-off series, set to premiere in September, will follow Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout.

“The celebrations are bigger, the relationships are stronger, but the setbacks are tougher than ever,” the trailer explains. “The moms are back and have each other’s backs in the biggest ‘Teen Mom’ ever.”

READ MORE: Farrah Abraham, Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star, Charged With Battery After Nightclub Altercation in January

But, can fans expect Jenelle Evans, controversial “Teen Mom 2” star, to join in on the action? While the trailer does not say explicitly whether Evans will be a cast member or just make an appearance, one mom is heard saying “Jenelle wanted to come.” To which the other cast members question, “Jenelle?!”

As fans of the series know, Jenelle was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in May 2019 after claiming that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog, Nugget. Jenelle joined the franchise in 2011 and is mom to 13-year-old Jace, who she shares with her ex, Andrew Lewis, 8-year-old Kaiser from her relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith and 5-year-old Ensley, who she shares with Eason.

In 2020, Evans addressed her future with the franchise in a YouTube video, explaining, “I don’t know. Honestly I have no idea, so sorry. I have nothing to tell you about that,” she began. Later Jenelle opened up a bit more on the subject, adding, “I’ve been in talks with certain people here and there, not saying it’s MTV, not saying who it is, but we’ll see if something works out in the future.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is set to premiere Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

