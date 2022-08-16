Anne Heche’s ex, Canadian actor James Tupper, has come to the late actress’ defence on Instagram.

Tupper and Heche’s “Men In Trees” co-star Emily Bergl shared a lengthy message on the social media site about anyone calling Heche “crazy.”

She began, “’You worked with crazy Anne Heche?’ ‘So how crazy was she?’” insisting that Heche “elicited more curiosity than any other famous person” that she’s ever worked with.

Bergl continued, “Anne was not only a genius, but one of the most astoundingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with. I don’t think I ever saw her miss her mark.

“I imagine she may have called for her line once or twice but I can’t recall her ever needing it. I asked her what her secret was, and she told me her first job was playing twins on ‘Another World’, so she had to memorize up to seventy pages of dialogue a day.”

Bergl pointed out that Heche, who was taken off life support on Sunday after a horrific car crash the week prior, “was talking about mental health before it was acceptable to talk about those struggles,” adding that she’d lived a “sometimes harrowing life” but was always positive.

“We so rarely investigate the abuse, the gaslighting, the misogyny, the homophobia that drives people to finally take up the ‘crazy’ mantle that’s been placed upon them,” the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star went on, urging social media users to purchase Heche’s memoir, Call Me Crazy.

Tupper, who dated Heche for years before they split in 2018 after more than a decade together, commented on the post: “Oh god thank you for writing this. Is all completely accurate and true. love you e.”

Tupper and Heche share their son Atlas, 13, together.