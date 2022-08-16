Interest in Anne Heche’s life story is growing.

In the wake of the actress’ death over the weekend following a fiery car crash, sales of her 2001 memoir Call Me Crazy have seen a big spike.

The book, which has been out of print for years, is commanding high prices, into the hundreds of dollars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one Amazon reseller has the book listed as a “collectible,” with the price set at a whopping $749.

As yet, there is no word on whether Simon & Schuster imprint Scribner intends to reissue the book in light of the renewed interest in Heche’s autobiography.

Described by the published as “harrowing” and “raw with emotion,” the book details Heche’s rise through Hollywood, her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, as well as her unusual spiritual beliefs about being a reincarnation of a being from the fourth dimension.

Heche had been open for years about her struggles with mental health.

Call Me Crazy is also currently being offered without charge by the digital library, the Internet Archive.