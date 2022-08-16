Tarek El Moussa is one proud husband.

Tarek took to Instagram to praise his pregnant wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, this week, sharing a cute pic of the pair.

The “Flip or Flop” star gushed, “When everyday is bring your wife to work day>>> 🙌.

“In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy. Still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!”

Tarek added that he has “been getting a bunch of questions asking about her pregnancy,” telling fans, “So if you have any specific questions that I haven’t gotten to in my DMs let me know below and I’ll use this post to answer them 😃.”

Tarek also shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Tarek and Heather are expecting their first child, a baby boy, together.

A few weeks ago they revealed the baby’s gender with a sweet Instagram post taken at their gender reveal party.