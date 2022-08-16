Angelina Jolie is begging the world not to turn a blind eye to the women of Afghanistan.

This week, the actress and humanitarian penned an op-ed for Time magazine, focusing on the plight of Afghani women a year after U.S. troop withdrawal and the takeover by the Taliban.

She shared the story of a young Afghani refugee now living in Rome, who had been “months from qualifying as a doctor” before the Taliban came back into power.

“Overnight, they and 14 million other Afghan women and girls lost their right to go to high school or university, their right to work, and their freedom of movement,” she wrote.

Jolie added that the progress for women in the country over the last 20 years was “a bright light during years of continuing violence and suffering for the people of Afghanistan,” but said the progress has “been overturned with unimaginable speed.”

She added, “The daughters of Afghanistan are extraordinary for their strength, resilience, and resourcefulness.”

On the treatment of women in Afghanistan, Jolie described political imprisonment, kidnapping, forced marriages and public beatings.

“Yet despite the dangers, the greatest resistance to the reversal of women’s rights in Afghanistan has not come from foreign powers, but from Afghan women themselves, who have taken to the streets,” she said.

The 47-year-old also argued that the U.S. and its allies withdrawing from Afghanistan last year was “the worst possible step.”

Finally, Jolie said, “There have been different chapters in Afghanistan’s history and many dark moments. This is undoubtedly one of them. But I’m sure that this isn’t the final chapter. The dream of a pluralistic, open Afghanistan built on the equal efforts and free voices of all its people may seem to be — and be in reality — a distant hope. But I know it’s possible. This does not end here.”