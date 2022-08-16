Florence Pugh and Zach Braff quietly called it quits earlier this year.

Pugh, 26, revealed that she and Braff, 47, had split in a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar‘s September Icons issue.

The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2019, and tried to keep their relationship on the down low over the past few years, especially dealing with trolls.

Pugh told the publication, “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong.

“I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

The “Little Women” star added of quietly ending their relationship earlier this year, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

Pugh went on to say of collaborating with Braff on the upcoming film, “A Good Person”, due out next year: “The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favourite experiences. It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”

The flick is about a young woman who has to recover after a tragedy, with Braff writing the script with Pugh in mind.

Pugh told the Sunday Times last year that she thought her relationship with Braff bugged people because it’s “not who they expected” her to date.

The pair rarely posted about one another on social media, but did share sweet birthday posts.

Pugh posted last year: