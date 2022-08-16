Click to share this via email

Unconditional love is complicated.

On Tuesday, the trailer debuted for the new A24 psychological thriller “God’s Creatures”, directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, who previously helmed indie darling “The Fits”.

The film stars Emily Watson as Aileen O’Hara, a woman living in an Irish fishing village, whose sun returns home quite suddenly after living in Australia for several years.

Played by Paul Mescal, her son Brian is soon accused of committing a terrible crime agains his former girlfriend, played by Aisling Franciosi.

Creating a fracture in their relationship, Aileen’s need to protect her son while facing the truth tests her love as a mother and her sanity.

The film is written by Shane Crowle, from a story by Crowley and “Ammonite” producer Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

“God’s Creatures” opens in theatres Sept. 30.