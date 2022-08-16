Click to share this via email

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

The Hunger Games are back.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate shared a first look image of stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the upcoming prequel film “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”.

In the film, Zegler plays Hunger Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird, with Blyth playing a young Coriolanus Snow, who will eventually become the tyrannical ruler of Panem.

Snow becomes Lucy’s mentor for the 10th Hunger Games, in which teenagers are annually selected to fight to the death.

The actors shared the image on Instagram, with Blyth saying, “Sneaky peak at our inconspicuous little movie about 2 totally chill birdwatchers with no emotional damage whatsoever…”

“NO EMOTIONAL DAMAGE NONE AT ALL,” Zegler added.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film also stars Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” hits theatres Nov. 17, 2023.