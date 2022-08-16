Hailey and Justin Bieber have been open about how marriage takes work.

Hailey is featured in Harper’s Bazaar‘s September Icons issue, telling the magazine: “You don’t figure things out and get married but rather get married and figure things out.

“I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year.

“I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues,” the model, who recently suffered a mini-stroke while Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome that briefly left half of his face paralyzed, shares.

“You have to figure out how to deal with this s**t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!” Hailey, who tied the knot with Justin in 2018, admits.

Hailey Bieber. Credit: John Edmonds

Hailey goes on to talk about whether she and Justin are planning to have kids, gushing of their relationship: “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to.”

Hailey Bieber. Credit: John Edmonds

She continues, “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.

“At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”