Prince Charles, as Patron of the Big Lunch, attends a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval, Kennington, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Prince Charles is sharing some rare personal opinions on “The Crown”.

The Prince of Wales was portrayed by Josh O’Connor in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix series, which centres on Queen Elizabeth and her family.

Scottish politician Anas Sarwar revealed what the heir to the British throne said about the series while introducing himself to Parliament members at an event last year.

“He came over and went, ‘Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix,’ ” recalled Sarwar, according to the Daily Mail. “I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself.”

He continued, “I’m going to be in so much trouble for this because I don’t think you are meant to tell private conversations!”

O’Connor earned an Emmy for his work playing a young Prince Charles on the show, while the role will be taken over by Dominic West for “The Crown”‘s final two seasons.