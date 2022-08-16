Click to share this via email

Joe Jonas was feeling the birthday love. On Monday, the Jonas Brothers singer celebrated his 33rd birthday and received a lot of sweet wishes from his family.

His wife, Sophie Turner, shared a sweet note to her husband, writing “Happy Birthday My Love” on her Instagram Story alongside a snapshot of the couple cuddled up and leaning in for a kiss.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — Photo: Instagram/ SophieT

Joes’ brothers and bandmates also took to social media to give their bro a birthday shoutout.

“Love you my brother!!” Kevin captioned a black-and-white photo of the two leaning against a convertible, while Nick shared his own memory with his older bro, writing, “Happy birthday @joejonas I love you so much man.”

Nick and Joe Jonas — Photo: Instagram/ NickJonas

The siblings’ youngest brother Frankie also shared a heartfelt post about his “awesome brother.”

“You’re a stud, a loving family man, and my homie 4 lyfe. Love you bro,” the 21-year-old captioned a pic of the two holding hands.

Frankie and Joe Jonas — Photo: Instagram/ FranklinJonas

Getting in on the action were Joe’s sisters-in-law, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Danielle, who’s married to Kevin, shared an adorable video of their daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5 singing happy birthday to “Uncle Joe.” Nick’s wife, Chopra, virtually sent “lots of love” to her brother-in-law sharing a picture of the singer rocking a pair of sunglasses.

Valentina and Alena Jonas — Photo: Instagram/ DanielleJonas

Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

To celebrate Joe turning 33, the band’s official Twitter account compiled a video featuring “33 seconds of random Joe moments” and shared it on the internet. In the clip, Joe reminds people when his birthday is and rocks his signature long hair circa 2007 to 2009. It also includes his iconic recreation of Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” dance in a skintight unitard.

Later, Joe took to his own Instagram account, revealing that “a few Birthday drinks were had” in a video capturing footage of himself celebrating with Kevin, Nick and their pals.