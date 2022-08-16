Bruce Willis’ talents are popular in the world of social media.

After sharing a rare video of her husband having a dance-off with their 10-year-old daughter Mabel, the actor’s wife Emma Hering Willis has now treated fans to a clip of him playing the harmonica.

Bruce was joined by musician Derek Richard Thomas, who played guitar and sang, in the clip.

“Their talent is speaking for itself,” Emma gushed in the caption, adding: “I’ll just leave this here. #jamsession.”

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of Bruce’s musical talents.

He dropped his blues album The Return of Bruno back in 1987, as well as releasing another album, If It Don’t Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger, two years later.

Earlier this year, Bruce’s family announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the ability to understand speech and communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they said in the announcement.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce and Emma also share 8-year-old daughter Evelyn, and the actor has three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with ex-wife Demi Moore.