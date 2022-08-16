Zoë Kravitz is opening up about casting Channing Tatum in her first movie as a director, “Pussy Island”.

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows Frida (Naomi Ackie), “a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne, and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.”

Explaining why she felt that Tatum was perfect for his role in the movie, Kravitz told WSJ, “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that.”

The actress, who is WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Women’s Fashion Issue cover star, continued, “That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

She added of Tatum, “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

Kravitz and Tatum are believed to have been dating since last year. Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman, while Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan.

