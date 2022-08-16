Florence Pugh is bringing her “Black Widow” character to life.

In a preview clip for Monday night’s episode of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, the 26-year-old MCU star was seen putting her spy skills on display by repelling out of a helicopter in the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica.

“It’s too dense to land, so we’re going to have to repel from a helicopter into a river below,” host Bear Grylls was heard saying, before revealing that the pair would then have to follow the route down a river, which included “a series of raging rapids and cascading waterfalls over sheer cliffs.”

Grylls was first to jump from the helicopter and despite Pugh exclaiming, “I’m trembling!”, it wasn’t long before the Oscar-nominated actress threw her rope and repelled down like a pro.

Despite the blood-pumping moment, this was only the beginning for the actress, as Grylls revealed that on day two, she would have to use her newfound skills to get them to their extraction point.