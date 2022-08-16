A Hollywood legend is getting his due.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for the new documentary “Sidney”, about the life of actor Sidney Poitier.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin “this revealing documentary honours the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the centre of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.”

Along with interviews with Poitier recorded before his death earlier this year, the film also features interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more.

Photo: Apple TV+

The Bahamian-American actor rose to prominence in the ’50s and ’60s, becoming the first Black actor to win Best Actor at the Oscars in 1964. He starred in notable films such as “No Way Out”, “Blackboard Jungle”, “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”.

“Sidney” will have its world premiere at TIFF next month, before opening in theatres and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 23.