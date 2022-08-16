“Cobra Kai” is doing damage and kicking back.

Daniel LaRusso and company are on their way back to Netflix. The streaming service shared the show’s season five trailer on Tuesday. The new season of “Cobra Kai” is set to premiere next month.

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town,” the show’s logline reads. “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

The comedy-drama is a sequel to “The Karate Kid” movies that first captivated audiences in 1984. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their roles as LaRusso and Lawrence, respectively, after decades away from the characters.

“Cobra Kai” season five premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.