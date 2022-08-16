Joe Jonas insists the sleepless nights and none-stop touring schedule are a thing of the past.

The father-of-two discusses taking better care of himself as he’s getting older in a new interview with People, and he’s not afraid to admit that he’s used injectables.

“We’re all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin],” Jonas tells the magazine.

The Jonas Brothers star adds of using injectables to smooth out any fine lines, “I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

The 33-year-old shares of choosing to surround himself with people who encourage him to be whoever he wants to be: “There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that.

“Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

Jonas admits he’s had some fashion fails over the years, but adds of the pressure to look a certain way: “I feel like at some point you make that decision for yourself — the things that you want to do, the things that you want to wear, even to the hair products you put in your hair.

“You get to an age where you just go, ‘Okay, I don’t feel those pressures anymore.’ I think if you had asked me 10 years ago, I would have definitely felt that pressure more.”

The hitmaker says of settling down more as he’s gotten older, “I’m at the point where I’m picking and choosing when I feel like I don’t want to run myself down.

“Even my voice — I can’t sing as many songs and do as many shows back to back. When I was younger, I had no problem. Sleepless nights, going to another city, performing on this day, then going out and celebrating that concert — you just go, go, go, go, and then you hit a wall of exhaustion.”