Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kristin Chenoweth got a little naughty on “Family Feud”.

The star and her clan appeared on the latest episode of the game show to face off against “Hocus Pocus” actress Kathy Najimy’s team.

When the two women were called up to the stand to guess, which male body part — aside from lips — do women like to kiss, Chenoweth surprised audiences with her answer.

READ MORE: Kristin Chenoweth Says ‘Please Pray For Me’ Following Oklahoma Hospital Shooting In Her Home State

“Rhymes with heinous,” the musical legend answered immediately.

The crowd cheered and gasped at Chenoweth’s implied racy answer, while host Steve Harvey stood shocked.

“I’m sorry. I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me,” she said as she walked off.

“You stay right over there, young lady,” Harvey joked as he repeated her title as the “nicest woman I’ve ever met.”

He added, “Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks.”

READ MORE: Kristin Chenoweth Has Complete Confidence In Ariana Grande Filling Her ‘Wicked’ Shoes: ‘I’ve Known Her Since She Was 10’

Watch the clip so see whether Chenoweth’s R-rated answer made the list.