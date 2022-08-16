Abbi Jacobson is standing by her new take on “A League of Their Own”.

This week, the “Broad City” alum responded on Twitter to a fan asking what the reaction to her TV series adaptation of the 1992 film has been like.

READ MORE: Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams And D’Arcy Carden Step Up To Bat In New ‘A League of Their Own’ Trailer

“I’ve been pretty blown away by the response this weekend,” Jacobson tweet on the show’s official account. “I was really changed learning about this generation of women. I feel really proud of this show + to know it’s resonating with people really means a lot.”

2/2 – I have seen a lot of people angry and mad at our inclusion of more experiences (POC, QWOC, queer) and that anger (aka fear) has only made me more sure about why this reimagining needed to be made. Why representation matters so much. – Abbi https://t.co/b2QDNoPEER — A League of Their Own (@LeagueOnPrime) August 15, 2022

But she also shared her reaction to the “angry” criticism from some over the increased diversity and representation in the series.

“I have seen a lot of people angry and mad at our inclusion of more experiences (POC, QWOC, queer) and that anger (aka fear) has only made me more sure about why this reimagining needed to be made,” Jacobson said. “[It’s] why representation matters so much.”

READ MORE: Baseball Player Who Helped Inspire ‘League Of Their Own’ Hopes To Open A Women’s Baseball Centre To Celebrate 94th Birthday

In a recent interview on “The Daily Show”, Jacobson also addressed the representation of queer characters in the show, which is a departure from the original movie.

"We're going full-on. No alluding." Abbi Jacobson talks about addressing sexuality, acceptance, and segregation as a co-creator of "A League Of Their Own" pic.twitter.com/0qAqVjdVmS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 15, 2022

“Women playing baseball, some of them are going to be queer,” she said. “And none of them were in the film, even though it’s kind of this iconic gay movie. But no one’s gay in it!”

The original film, directed by Penny Marshall, starred Madonna, Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. The new show was created by Jacobson and Will Graham, and also stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez and more.