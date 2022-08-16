Click to share this via email

BTS’s RM and J-Hope are huge Billie Eilish fans.

The K-pop stars headed down to Eilish’s gig at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Monday, sharing videos of themselves going crazy and dancing up a storm to some of the singer’s hits.

RM and J-Hope clearly caught the attention of some social media users, but they still danced like no one was watching, busting a move to songs, including “Bad Guy” and “You Should See Me In a Crown”.

The pair hung out with Eilish and her brother Finneas backstage, sharing photos on Instagram.

They also showed off their “Happier Than Ever” tour wristbands.

See some of the fan reaction to the duo’s moves below:

Namseok rocking out at the Billie Eilish concert ! 😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/j9g2ncu8wn — hobi studio ♡ (@jhsstudio) August 15, 2022

namjoon and hobi jumping and dancing at Billie Eilish concert! they're having so much fun! 💜#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/2Q9l3ifBpj — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 ( Rest ) (@btstaendard) August 15, 2022

BTS • UPDATE

220815#RM & #HOBI at Billie Eilish concert in Korea pic.twitter.com/CuXAEmtZP2 — 💗Googie💗 da Dra Koo Lar ❤️‍🔥 (@Gukkive_Forever) August 15, 2022