BTS fans are getting another look behind the curtain.

This week, the K-pop superstars shared a new episode of “Run BTS”, taking fans behind the scenes of the recording of their song “Bad Decisions” with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

Band members Jungkook, Jin, V and Jimin are seen in the studio, recording their vocal tracks for the single.

“After Coldplay, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, all those amazing artists, we’ve got to work together with a great hip-hop artist — Snoop Dogg, who I’ve listened to so much during my trainee days,” Jungkook said. “When Psy released a song with Snoop Dogg, I was so amazed, and now we get to do it, too.”

He added, “I put a lot of effort into my English pronunciation. I tried to make it sound more familiar and less awkward for people who will listen to the song, so I was careful about how I pronounced things.”

Jin explained, “The vocal unit doesn’t get together except when recording the occasional song for an album so it’s rare to see us together, but this time the vocal members all got to be in the collaboration.”

The singer also said, “I’m so happy I got to collaborate with one of my favourite producers, Benny Blanco, and I had fun recording the song, thinking about playing this for ARMY.”

Finally, Jimin shared that he loves “Bad Decisions” as a track for when he’s behind the wheel.

“When I’m driving, I don’t usually listen to my songs but I kept thinking I would listen to this one.”