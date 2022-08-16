Click to share this via email

Joanna Gaines will tell her story in a new memoir.

The “Fixer Upper” star confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that she’d be releasing The Stories We Tell on November 8.

Gaines explained how she’d been jotting down memories and stories from her past, writing about things she “still, years later” was trying to “work through.”

She told fans how she eventually realized she was sharing her story.

Gaines’ comment included, “It was messy and winding and beautiful, and graciously revealed about a million wonders. Some of it broke my heart — and some of it pieced it back together.”

She admitted she was “nervous” but “excited” for the memoir to hit shelves.

This isn’t the first book Gaines has released, but will no doubt be the most personal.

She’s previously written books including The Magnolia Story, Magnolia Table and Homebody, as well as two children’s books: We Are the Gardeners and The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be.

In total, her releases have sold more than 10 million copies to date, People reported.