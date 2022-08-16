Elizabeth Banks stars in the new trailer for “Call Jane” by director Phyllis Nagy. Taking place in 1968 Chicago, the movie is inspired by true events and captures the zeitgeist in the late ’60s regarding safe and legal abortions.

READ MORE: ‘Sidney’: Oprah Winfrey-Produced Documentary About Sidney Poitier Gets First Trailer

“As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter,” a logline reads. “When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life.

“Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.”

READ MORE: ‘Cobra Kai’ Kicks Back In Season 5 Trailer

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January to favourable reviews. Kate Mara stars alongside Banks, Weaver, and Mosaku.

“Call Jane” is set to premiere in theatres on Oct. 28.