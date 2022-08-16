Sterling K. Brown is a pretty big deal, but there is one superstar who always leaves him speechless.

Brown (“This Is Us”) dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. During the late night slot, the three-time Emmy winner named the celebrity he always gets starstruck by.

“I’ve been in the presence of Streep three times,” Brown told Fallon. “You don’t need a first name. You know who I’m talking about…. I was just standing there like, ‘It’s Streep, y’all.’

“And she’s just talking, being regular old Streep, and I’m like, ‘No, I can’t, I don’t know….’ I didn’t — I couldn’t talk. I just lurked. I was weird. I was a creeper.”

Brown stars opposite Regina Hall in the comedy movie “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”. The film premieres on Sept. 2 following a run at the Sundance Film Festival in January.