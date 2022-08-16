Click to share this via email

The Property Brothers never miss an opportunity to roast each other.

Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott, 44, posted a joint video on Instagram on Monday, submitting their entry into the latest viral sensation: the “passing the phone challenge.”

Things got off to a fiery start in what they dubbed “the sibling edition” when Drew began with, “I’m passing the phone to someone who name drops his own name.”

Ready with a comeback, Jonathan retorted, “I’m passing the phone to someone who listens to ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth unironically.” That one seemed to hit close to home for Drew who looked rather hurt, saying, “I love Smash Mouth.”

Drew didn’t let the pace drop though.

“I’m passing the phone to someone who made my wife shave his back,” Drew said, prompting Jonathan to reply, “Poor Linda” — a reference to Drew’s wife Linda Phan.

Of course, there was no way that Drew wasn’t going to mention Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel during the back and forth.

“I’m passing the phone to someone who’s dating Zooey Deschanel, and then everyone asks Zooey…why?” Jonathan quipped.

The pair continued to trade barbs until finally an exhausted Jonathan called it off. “I am… done,” he said, visibly tired.

Chalk it up as a win for Drew!