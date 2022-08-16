JoJo Siwa is rocking a new ‘do.
Siwa, 19, caught fans off-guard with her latest hairstyle. The “Dancing Moms” alum uploaded a video to TikTok on Monday sporting a long mullet. She mouthed along to a sound clip referring to a “mullet daddy.”
@itsjojosiwa
It’s giving….🤠🤠🤠
“It’s giving….🤠🤠🤠,” Siwa captioned the TikTok video.
Her fans compared Siwa’s new look to “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus and “Tiger King” subject Joe Exotic.
The mullet comes approximately four months after Siwa swapped out her long pigtails for a shaggy pixie cut.