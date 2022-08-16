“Baywatch” alum Donna D’Errico is one of the latest Hollywood talents to join OnlyFans.

The actress, 54, announced she had joined the site in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I’m doin it,” D’Errico began her caption alongside a short clip showing two photos, one of her on the toilet in a one-piece swimsuit and another of her topless but strategically covered. She paired the video with Irving Berlin’s 1911 ragtime song “Everybody’s Doin’ It”.

D’Errico described the photos as her “take on a vintage pin-up poster,” adding that she “obviously” doesn’t take herself or her being on OnlyFans “too seriously.”

READ MORE: ‘Baywatch’ Actress Donna D’Errico Defends Her Body Against Trolls Online

“This post may upset some people,” D’Errico wrote. “I don’t care.”

The “Baywatch” star criticized what she sees as hypocritical views about celebrities joining OnlyFans.

“All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me.”

D’Errico praised OnlyFans for not censoring posts and not allowing “bullying/haters.”

As for what people can expect from D’Errico’s fan page: “Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post.

“What you will not see: My hoo-ha,” she continued. “What I don’t want to see: Your manhood.”

The actress also said she will be running the account herself rather than using an agency to run it on her behalf.

READ MORE: ‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 53, Shares Sizzling Bikini Pics Proving She’s Ready To Head Back To The Beach

D’Errico’s first OnlyFans post was on July 15. She has a total of 13 posts to date and subscription is free, though she does charge to unlock certain posts, accepts tips and requests for paid private messages. Most of her posts show her in bikinis and lingerie.

“The ones who tip me on this post I’ll know appreciate not only my sexy body but also my incredible sense of humor,” she wrote on August 10 in the caption of the photo she later posted on Instagram of her posing on a toilet. “[A]nd if no one tips that’s okay, my dog f**king adores me.”